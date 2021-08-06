On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 12:22 am
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RF Jorge Mateo off waivers from San Diego. Designated 2B Pat Valaika for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Daniel Tillo to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Returned OF Rob Refsnyder from his rehab assignment in St. Paul (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Nick Gordon to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Greg Allen to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Wandy Peralta from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Clarke Schmidt to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent OF Dillon Thomas outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Eli White on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Selected the contract of INF Yonny Hernandez from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Transferred OF Willie Calhoun from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Traded OF Delino DeShields to Boston in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Clarke and RF Pavin Smith from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Josh Reddick for assignment. Optioned RHPs Riley Smith and J.B. Bukauskas to Reno(Triple-A West). Sent RHP Ty Tice outright to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Ian Anderson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHPs Yency Almonte and Antonio Senzatela from the COVID-19 list. Returned LHP Zac Rosscup to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned INF Rio Ruiz to Albuquerque.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 3B Max Schrock to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Nick Castellanos from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Braxton Garrett from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Austin Pruitt for assignment. Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Anthony Banda from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Shea Spitzbarth to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Brandon Belt from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Kevin Gausman on the paternity list. Sent 3B Evan Longoria to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Tom Walker.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Grant Buck.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jalen Johnson. Signed G Sharife Cooper to a two-way contract. Re-signed F Solomon Hill.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Cam Thomas.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Moses Moody.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Jaden Springer.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Davion Mitchell.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Caleb Homesley.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated CB Lorenzo Burns from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Tae Hayes.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Trevor Davis. Placed TE Jaeden Graham on the reserve/injured list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated G Ike Boettger from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Rod Smith. Waived P Oscar Draguicevich.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DE Chauncey Rivers off waivers from Baltimore. Waived LS Joe Fortunato. Released LS Joe Fortunato.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TEs Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and WR Preston Williams from the COVID-19 list. Released TEs Gabe Holmes, Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acivated QBs Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Case Cookus.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB Reggie Ragland from the non-football injury list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived CB Shakial Taylor.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Brandon Scherff and DT Daron Payne from the COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Dante Fabbro to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Mark Dennehy chief scout, amateur scouting. Re-signed F Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year contract. Signed F Tomas Tatar to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Michael Vecchione to a one-year, two-way contract.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Named Scott Allen head coach.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed G Michael Houser to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed Fs Alex Limoges and Greg Printz to one-year contracts.

UTICA COMETS — Named Kevin Dineen head coach.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed D Myles McGirty and F Tyler Poulson.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Named Ryan Madden vice president of communications and media.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired D Sam Vines from Belgian side Royal Antwerp F.C. Traded F Nicolas Benezet to Seattle in exchange for $50,000 general allocation money (GAM) and an additional $50,000 in GAM if certain conditions are met.

LA GALAXY — Acquired F Dejan Joveljic from Bundesliga side Eintrach Frankfurt and signed him to a contract through the 2025 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Announced the use of its one offseason buyout on D Ike Opara, who will no longer occupy a spot on the team’s roster but his contract will remain active through December 2021.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Traded F Florian Valot to FC Cincinnati in exchange for $50,000 and an additional $50,000 in 2022 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired D Lucas Monzon from Uruguay Under-20 national team, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland in exchange for $667,000 of general allocation money in 2022 and $500,000 in 2023, then signed him to a contract through the 2024 season.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired F Leo Chu from Brazilian side Gremio, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Jose Mauri with an option for 2023, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa. Transferred M Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC in the Italian Serie A.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired F Pedro Vite from Independendiente del Valley, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

ERSKINE — Named Alexandria Simmons-Falmoe women’s softball assistant coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Tony Cox assistant coach of track & field and cross country. Named Todd Miller baseball assistant coach and Drew Frederic volunteer assistant coach.

