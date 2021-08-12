Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Isaac Mattson to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Tyler Wells from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester. Sent OF Kyle Schwarber to Worcester on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Alex Young from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Nick Sandlin on the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Matthew Boyd to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed SS Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RF Jacob Robson from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Sent 2B Isaac Peredes to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated INF Jared Walsh from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Returned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned RHP Clarke Schmidt from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day IL then optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Named OF Estevan Florial the 27th Man for today’s game. Sent RHP Corey Kluber to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Paul Sewald on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Evan Phillips from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham. Sent RHP Nick Anderson to Durham on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent 3B Cavan Biggio to Buffalo on a rehab assigment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Jordan Weems outright to Reno (Triple-A West).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on unconditional release waivers. Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Meisinger from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Reinstated C Austin Romine from the 60-day IL. Designated LHP Kyle Ryan for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Kevin Quackenbush for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Josh Hader from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Transfereed RHP John Axford to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Trevor Williams from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of RHP David Paulino from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley. Transferred RHP Sam Coonrod from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Bailey Falter to Lehigh Valley on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 9. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed F Kawhi Leonard.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed Killian Tillie to a two-way contract.

NBA G League

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Named Jason Hart head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated OT Dion Dawkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Quinton Dunbar. Signed RB Craig Reynolds. Placed RB Michael Warren on IR after passing waivers unclaimed.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Dominique Martin. Placed LB Randy Ramsey on IR.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Gary Jennings.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Willie Henry. Waived LB Cale Garrett.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed DT R.J. McIntosh off waivers from the New York Giants. Placed WR Jalen McCleskey on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived CB Brendon White from IR with a settlement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and DL Eddie Vanderdoes. Placed S Tony Jefferson on IR. Waived DL Bellamy.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Darece Roberson Jr..

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Earl Watford. Waived DL Sam Renner with an injury designation.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed Ss Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd. Waived WR Kalija Lipscomb. Waived OL Adam Coon with an injury designation.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Slater Koekkoek to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Brennan Othmann.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned F Damien Riat to Lausanne HC for the remainder of the season.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Andrew Copp to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Suspended Houston Dynamo FC M Darwin Ceren for one additional match (two matches total) and fined an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 20th minute of an Aug. 4 match against Austin FC.

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Gonzalo Pineda head coach through 2024 season.

D.C. UNITED — Loaned F Erik Sorga to VVV-Venlo in the Erste Division (Netherlands) for the remainder of the season. Acquired F Ramon Abila off waivers from Club Atlético Boca.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Dillon Powers.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Robb Hornett mens’ basketball strength and conditioning coach.

TENNESSEE — Named J.B. Bowling senior associate athletics director for compliance.

