Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Isaac Mattson to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Tyler Wells from the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester. Sent OF Kyle Schwarber to Worcester on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Returned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Alex Young from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Nick Sandlin on the 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Matthew Boyd to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed SS Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RF Jacob Robson from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Sent 2B Isaac Peredes to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated INF Jared Walsh from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Returned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Salt Lake. Reinstated RHP Steve Cishek from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Salt Lake.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned RHP Clarke Schmidt from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day IL then optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Named OF Estevan Florial the 27th Man for today’s game. Sent RHP Corey Kluber to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Paul Sewald on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Tacoma (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Evan Phillips from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham. Sent RHP Nick Anderson to Durham on a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent 3B Cavan Biggio to Buffalo on a rehab assigment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Jordan Weems outright to Reno (Triple-A West). Recalled RF Jake Hager from Reno. Placed RF Kole Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Taylor Widener on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on unconditional release waivers. Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Meisinger from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Reinstated C Austin Romine from the 60-day IL. Designated LHP Kyle Ryan for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Kevin Quackenbush for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Josh Hader from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Transfereed RHP John Axford to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Trevor Williams from Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of RHP David Paulino from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley. Transferred RHP Sam Coonrod from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Bailey Falter to Lehigh Valley on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from El Paso. Sent OF Jorge Ona to ACL Padres (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 9. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed F Kawhi Leonard.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed Killian Tillie to a two-way contract.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Greg Brown III.
NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Named Jason Hart head coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated OT Dion Dawkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Quinton Dunbar. Signed RB Craig Reynolds. Placed RB Michael Warren on IR after passing waivers unclaimed.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Dominique Martin. Placed LB Randy Ramsey on IR.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reached an injury settlement with WR Gary Jennings.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Willie Henry. Waived LB Cale Garrett.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed DT R.J. McIntosh off waivers from the New York Giants. Placed WR Jalen McCleskey on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived CB Brendon White from IR with a settlement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and DL Eddie Vanderdoes. Placed S Tony Jefferson on IR. Waived DL Bellamy.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Darece Roberson Jr..
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Earl Watford. Waived DL Sam Renner with an injury designation.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed Ss Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd. Waived WR Kalija Lipscomb. Waived OL Adam Coon with an injury designation.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Slater Koekkoek to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Brennan Othmann.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned F Damien Riat to Lausanne HC for the remainder of the season.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Andrew Copp to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Suspended Houston Dynamo FC M Darwin Ceren for one additional match (two matches total) and fined an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 20th minute of an Aug. 4 match against Austin FC.
ATLANTA UNITED — Named Gonzalo Pineda head coach through 2024 season.
D.C. UNITED — Loaned F Erik Sorga to VVV-Venlo in the Erste Division (Netherlands) for the remainder of the season. Acquired F Ramon Abila off waivers from Club Atlético Boca.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Dillon Powers.
MEMPHIS — Named Robb Hornett mens’ basketball strength and conditioning coach.
TENNESSEE — Named J.B. Bowling senior associate athletics director for compliance.
