Thursday's Transactions

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed C Eric Haase on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 16. Reinstated OF Daz Cameron from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to the Florida Complex League (FCL) Astros on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Kevin Padlo off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Transferred RHP Justin Dunn from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed CF Jordan Luplow on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 18. Recalled LHP Dietrich Enns from Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF Davis Wendzel from the 7-Day IL in Frisco (Double-A Central). Transferred C Isaias Quiroz from Hickory (High-A East) to Frisco. Transferred C Efrenyer Narvaez from Arizona (ACL) to Frisco. Transferred LHP Juan Carlos Mejia from Frisco to Hickory.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to Reno (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Noe Ramirez from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Jordan Leasure.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed C Tony Bradley. Re-signed F Javonte Green. Re-signed G Devon Dotson to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB Marquel Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Steven Gonzalez.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Marquel Harrell. Waived WR Micah Simon.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR JoJo Ward. Released DT Damion Square.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DT Nick Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived TE Hunter Thedford.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated S Daniel Thomas from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Luq Barcoo.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Paul Adams. Placed OL Brent Qvale on the injured reserve list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived C Frans Nielsen.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Signed MF Jake Davis to a contract through 2023, with an option for the 2024 season.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named James Fiorella as the strength and conditioning coordinator and Erik Ripley as director of swimming for men’s and women’s swimming programs.

