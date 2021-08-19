Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed C Eric Haase on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 16. Reinstated OF Daz Cameron from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to the Florida Complex League (FCL) Astros on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Kevin Padlo off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned him to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Justin Dunn from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed CF Jordan Luplow on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 18. Recalled LHP Dietrich Enns from Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF Davis Wendzel from the 7-Day IL in Frisco (Double-A Central). Transferred C Isaias Quiroz from Hickory (High-A East) to Frisco. Transferred C Efrenyer Narvaez from Arizona (ACL) to Frisco. Transferred LHP Juan Carlos Mejia from Frisco to Hickory.

Major League Baseball National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to Reno (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Noe Ramirez from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Jordan Leasure.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Freddy Peralta on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Hoby Milner from Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Sent OF Ka’ai Tom and INF John Nogowski outright to Indianapolis.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Jack Harris.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Cesar Rosado. Released C Ronnie Allen, Jr.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Sold the contract of C Oscar Campos to the New York Mets (MLB).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed C Tony Bradley. Re-signed F Javonte Green. Re-signed G Devon Dotson to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB Marquel Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Steven Gonzalez.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Marquel Harrell. Waived WR Micah Simon.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR JoJo Ward. Released DT Damion Square.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DT Nick Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived TE Hunter Thedford.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated S Daniel Thomas from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Luq Barcoo.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Paul Adams. Placed OL Brent Qvale on the injured reserve list.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Hamilton Tiger-Cats FB Felix Garand-Gauthier for an illegal block on S Mike Edem and FB Nikola Kalinic for spearing DB Ed Gainey during a game against Saskatchewan. Fined Saskatchewan Roughriders LB Nigel Harris for a tourist hit on P Joel Whitford and DL Garrett Marino for a tourist hit on OL John Yarbrough during a game against Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Tyler Johnson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived C Frans Nielsen. Named Pat Verbeek general manager of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and he will also continue in his role as assistant general manager of the Red Wings.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Keenan Kelly assistant coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Julian Gaines, using the number one spot in the MLS Waiver Order which they received from Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022 and the No. 21 spot in the MLS Waiver Order.

SPORTING KC — Signed MF Jake Davis to a contract through 2023, with an option for the 2024 season.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named James Fiorella as the strength and conditioning coordinator and Erik Ripley as director of swimming for men’s and women’s swimming programs.

OLIVET — Named Joe Kiss assistant coach for the men’s golf.

