Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodon from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Drew Hutchinson outright to Toledo.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent CF Jordan Luplow to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Jefry Rodriguez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East)after clearing waivers.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio and LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list. Placed INF Nick Bottari on the disabled list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed G Skylar Mays to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Javon Wims. Signed DB Dionte Ruffin.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Andrew Vollert. Placed T Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Temarrick Hemingway. Signed C Jon Toth.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Robert Carpenter to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Promoted Rich Bello to vice president of team services and Natalie Bernstein to director of community events.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Anthony Repaci and Jacob Hayhurst.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Real Salt Lake an undisclosed amount for second violation of the mass confrontation policy in a match on August 21 against Colorado Rapids. Issued a warning to Colorado Rapids for their first violation. Fined Sporting Kansas City F Remi Walter an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on August 21 against Minnesota United FC.

