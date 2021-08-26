Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodon from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Drew Hutchinson outright to Toledo.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent CF Jordan Luplow to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Jefry Rodriguez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East)after clearing waivers.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio and LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list. Placed INF Nick Bottari on the disabled list.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed G Skylar Mays to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Javon Wims. Signed DB Dionte Ruffin.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Andrew Vollert. Placed T Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Temarrick Hemingway. Signed C Jon Toth.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Robert Carpenter to a one-year contract.
ECHL — Promoted Rich Bello to vice president of team services and Natalie Bernstein to director of community events.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Anthony Repaci and Jacob Hayhurst.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Real Salt Lake an undisclosed amount for second violation of the mass confrontation policy in a match on August 21 against Colorado Rapids. Issued a warning to Colorado Rapids for their first violation. Fined Sporting Kansas City F Remi Walter an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on August 21 against Minnesota United FC.
