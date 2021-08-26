Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Hunter Renfroe on bereavement/family medical emergency list. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodon from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Evan Marshall to Charlotte on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Drew Hutchinson outright to Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Scott Blewett from Omaha (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned INF Gio Urshela from rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Brody Koerner outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed LHP Sean Doolittle off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated RHP Keynan Middleton for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent CF Jordan Luplow to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP David Kubiak from West Virginia (Atlantic League) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Jordan Sheffield to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Stephen Nogosek to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Jose Alvarado and RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Chase Anderson for assignment. Placed 1B Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Belt on the bereavement list. Placed INF Donovan Solano on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp and INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Jefry Rodriguez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East)after clearing waivers.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio and LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list. Placed INF Nick Bottari on the disabled list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed G Skylar Mays to a two-way contract.

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Ty-Shon Alexander.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived P Sterling Hofricther.

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived OL Forrest Lamp and WR Duke Willimas from IR with an injury settlement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived K Domink Eberle.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Javon Wims and CB Michael Joseph. Signed DB Dionte Ruffin.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Anthony Hines III.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Andrew Vollert. Placed T Eric Fisher and G Quenton Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Josh Imatorbhebhe.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released RB Elijah McGuire and WR Chad Williams from IR with an injury settlement. Waived TE Evan Baylis. Waived WR Antonio Callaway.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Acquired LB Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Waived WR Trey Quinn, LB Te’Von Coney and DT Darius Stills.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated DB KeiFarae Russell from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded K Ryan Santoso to Carolina in exchange for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Austin Walter and DT Michael Dwumfour.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Ian Bunting.

TAMBA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR John Franklin.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Javian Hawkins, DB Nate Brooks and LB Cassh Maluia. Placed DL Kyle Peko on IR. Placed LB Justin March-Lillard, TE Geoff Swaim and QB Ryan Tannehill on reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Aaron Brewer from the non-football injury list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Temarrick Hemingway. Signed C Jon Toth.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Robert Carpenter to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Promoted Rich Bello to vice president of team services and Natalie Bernstein to director of community events.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Anthony Repaci and Jacob Hayhurst.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Real Salt Lake an undisclosed amount for second violation of the mass confrontation policy in a match on Aug. 21 against Colorado Rapids. Issued a warning to Colorado Rapids for their first violation. Fined Sporting Kansas City F Remi Walter an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on Aug. 21 against Minnesota United FC.

