Tim Weah to miss opening 3 US World Cup qualifiers

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 11:02 am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Tim Weah is hurt and will miss the United States’ opening three World Cup qualifiers.

Weah was injured during training with Lille in France on Saturday.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Weah will not report to Nashville ahead on Thursday’s opener at El Salvador.

Weah, 21, is a son for former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, Liberia’s current president.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 .

