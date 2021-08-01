AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|82
|327
|108
|53
|.330
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|101
|367
|120
|81
|.327
|Mullins Bal
|102
|390
|125
|58
|.321
|Gurriel Hou
|98
|357
|114
|53
|.319
|Bogaerts Bos
|97
|362
|112
|62
|.309
|D.Fletcher LAA
|99
|398
|121
|57
|.304
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|89
|375
|111
|64
|.296
|Bichette Tor
|102
|413
|122
|81
|.295
|T.Hernández Tor
|83
|327
|95
|46
|.291
|Martinez Bos
|99
|381
|110
|68
|.289
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 33; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 26; Gallo, New York, 25; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 25; A.García, Texas, 23.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; J.Abreu, Chicago, 78; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; Bichette, Toronto, 71; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Olson, Oakland, 67; Walsh, Los Angeles, 67; Grichuk, Toronto, 67.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Ryu, Toronto, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-5; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-6; Montas, Oakland, 9-8.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments