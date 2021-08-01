On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 12:05 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 82 327 108 53 .330
Guerrero Jr. Tor 101 367 120 81 .327
Mullins Bal 102 390 125 58 .321
Gurriel Hou 98 357 114 53 .319
Bogaerts Bos 97 362 112 62 .309
D.Fletcher LAA 99 398 121 57 .304
Ti.Anderson ChW 89 375 111 64 .296
Bichette Tor 102 413 122 81 .295
T.Hernández Tor 83 327 95 46 .291
Martinez Bos 99 381 110 68 .289

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 33; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 26; Gallo, New York, 25; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 25; A.García, Texas, 23.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; J.Abreu, Chicago, 78; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; Bichette, Toronto, 71; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Olson, Oakland, 67; Walsh, Los Angeles, 67; Grichuk, Toronto, 67.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Ryu, Toronto, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-5; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-6; Montas, Oakland, 9-8.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard