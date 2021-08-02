Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 6:35 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 83 329 109 54 .331
Guerrero Jr. Tor 102 372 122 82 .328
Gurriel Hou 99 361 117 54 .324
Mullins Bal 102 390 125 58 .321
Bogaerts Bos 98 365 112 62 .307
D.Fletcher LAA 100 401 122 58 .304
Ti.Anderson ChW 89 375 111 64 .296
Bichette Tor 103 417 122 81 .293
T.Hernández Tor 84 330 95 46 .288
Devers Bos 101 378 109 68 .288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 33; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 26; Gallo, New York, 25; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 25; 2 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; J.Abreu, Chicago, 78; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; Bichette, Toronto, 71; Olson, Oakland, 70; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Walsh, Los Angeles, 67; Grichuk, Toronto, 67.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Ryu, Toronto, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-5; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-6; Montas, Oakland, 9-8.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Administrator Power plays soccer with the people of Uganda