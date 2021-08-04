AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|84
|333
|110
|54
|.330
|Gurriel Hou
|99
|361
|117
|54
|.324
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|103
|377
|122
|82
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|104
|399
|128
|60
|.321
|Bogaerts Bos
|99
|368
|113
|63
|.307
|D.Fletcher LAA
|102
|409
|124
|59
|.303
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|90
|379
|114
|66
|.301
|T.Hernández Tor
|85
|333
|98
|48
|.294
|Bichette Tor
|104
|420
|123
|82
|.293
|Martinez Bos
|101
|389
|112
|68
|.288
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 26; Gallo, New York, 25; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 25; 3 tied at 23.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; J.Abreu, Chicago, 80; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; Bichette, Toronto, 72; Olson, Oakland, 70; Alvarez, Houston, 69; 3 tied at 67.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-2; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-6.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments