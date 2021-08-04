Trending:
The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 12:39 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 84 333 110 54 .330
Gurriel Hou 99 361 117 54 .324
Guerrero Jr. Tor 103 377 122 82 .324
Mullins Bal 104 399 128 60 .321
Bogaerts Bos 99 368 113 63 .307
D.Fletcher LAA 102 409 124 59 .303
Ti.Anderson ChW 90 379 114 66 .301
T.Hernández Tor 85 333 98 48 .294
Bichette Tor 104 420 123 82 .293
Martinez Bos 101 389 112 68 .288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 26; Gallo, New York, 25; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 25; 3 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; J.Abreu, Chicago, 80; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; Bichette, Toronto, 72; Olson, Oakland, 70; Alvarez, Houston, 69; 3 tied at 67.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-2; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-6.

