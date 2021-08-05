On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
August 5, 2021 1:01 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 85 337 112 55 .332
Gurriel Hou 99 361 117 54 .324
Mullins Bal 105 403 130 61 .323
Guerrero Jr. Tor 104 382 123 82 .322
Bogaerts Bos 101 374 115 63 .307
D.Fletcher LAA 104 417 128 60 .307
Ti.Anderson ChW 91 383 115 66 .300
T.Hernández Tor 86 337 99 48 .294
Bichette Tor 105 423 123 83 .291
Schoop Det 106 415 119 60 .287

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 27; Gallo, New York, 25; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; J.Abreu, Chicago, 81; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; Bichette, Toronto, 73; Olson, Oakland, 72; Alvarez, Houston, 69; 3 tied at 68.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-2; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 9-5.

