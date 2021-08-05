AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|85
|337
|112
|55
|.332
|Gurriel Hou
|99
|361
|117
|54
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|105
|403
|130
|61
|.323
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|104
|382
|123
|82
|.322
|Bogaerts Bos
|101
|374
|115
|63
|.307
|D.Fletcher LAA
|104
|417
|128
|60
|.307
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|91
|383
|115
|66
|.300
|T.Hernández Tor
|86
|337
|99
|48
|.294
|Bichette Tor
|105
|423
|123
|83
|.291
|Schoop Det
|106
|415
|119
|60
|.287
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 27; Gallo, New York, 25; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; J.Abreu, Chicago, 81; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; Bichette, Toronto, 73; Olson, Oakland, 72; Alvarez, Houston, 69; 3 tied at 68.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-2; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 9-5.
