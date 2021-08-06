AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|86
|341
|113
|56
|.331
|Gurriel Hou
|99
|361
|117
|54
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|106
|408
|131
|62
|.321
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|106
|389
|124
|84
|.319
|D.Fletcher LAA
|104
|417
|128
|60
|.307
|Bogaerts Bos
|102
|377
|115
|63
|.305
|T.Hernández Tor
|88
|342
|102
|50
|.298
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|93
|393
|116
|66
|.295
|Bichette Tor
|107
|431
|127
|85
|.295
|Schoop Det
|107
|419
|121
|60
|.289
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 27; Gallo, New York, 26; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; J.Abreu, Chicago, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; Olson, Oakland, 72; Alvarez, Houston, 71; T.Hernández, Toronto, 69; Grichuk, Toronto, 69.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-2; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 9-5.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments