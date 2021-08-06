Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 7:17 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 86 341 113 56 .331
Gurriel Hou 99 361 117 54 .324
Mullins Bal 106 408 131 62 .321
Guerrero Jr. Tor 106 389 124 84 .319
D.Fletcher LAA 104 417 128 60 .307
Bogaerts Bos 102 377 115 63 .305
T.Hernández Tor 88 342 102 50 .298
Ti.Anderson ChW 93 393 116 66 .295
Bichette Tor 107 431 127 85 .295
Schoop Det 107 419 121 60 .289

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 27; Gallo, New York, 26; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; J.Abreu, Chicago, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; Olson, Oakland, 72; Alvarez, Houston, 71; T.Hernández, Toronto, 69; Grichuk, Toronto, 69.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-2; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 9-5.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise