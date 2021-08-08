Trending:
The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 12:09 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 89 350 115 56 .329
Gurriel Hou 99 361 117 54 .324
Mullins Bal 108 415 133 65 .320
Guerrero Jr. Tor 109 400 127 86 .318
D.Fletcher LAA 107 432 133 62 .308
Bogaerts Bos 105 389 118 65 .303
T.Hernández Tor 91 352 105 50 .298
Bichette Tor 109 437 128 86 .293
Ti.Anderson ChW 94 397 116 66 .292
Martinez Bos 105 407 118 71 .290

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 27; Gallo, New York, 26; Semien, Toronto, 26; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; 4 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 87; J.Abreu, Chicago, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 74; Olson, Oakland, 74; 3 tied at 71.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-5.

