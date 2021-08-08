On Air: This Just In!
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
N.Castellanos Cin 90 353 114 62 .323
T.Turner Was 96 388 125 66 .322
A.Frazier SD 9 35 8 7 .229
Winker Cin 104 407 126 75 .310
Segura Phi 84 324 100 48 .309
Reynolds Pit 109 399 123 65 .308
B.Harper Phi 91 321 97 65 .302
Soto Was 101 343 102 73 .297
F.Freeman Atl 111 411 121 81 .294
J.Harrison Was 90 320 94 39 .294

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 31; Schwarber, Boston, 25; Duvall, Atlanta, 24; Báez, New York, 24; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 24; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 24; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 24; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 24; 3 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

J.Aguilar, Miami, 79; M.Machado, San Diego, 77; Duvall, Atlanta, 76; Albies, Atlanta, 72; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 71; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 70; Báez, New York, 68; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 68; Riley, Atlanta, 68; 4 tied at 67.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 13-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 13-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 11-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 11-5; Morton, Atlanta, 10-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 10-5; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-6; Wainwright, St. Louis, 10-6; Márquez, Colorado, 10-8.

