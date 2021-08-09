Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 89 350 115 56 .329
Gurriel Hou 99 361 117 54 .324
Mullins Bal 108 415 133 65 .320
Guerrero Jr. Tor 109 400 127 86 .318
D.Fletcher LAA 107 432 133 62 .308
Bogaerts Bos 105 389 118 65 .303
Ti.Anderson ChW 96 407 122 70 .300
T.Hernández Tor 91 352 105 50 .298
Bichette Tor 109 437 128 86 .293
Martinez Bos 105 407 118 71 .290

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 27; Gallo, New York, 26; Semien, Toronto, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 87; J.Abreu, Chicago, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 74; Olson, Oakland, 74; 3 tied at 71.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-5.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Police officer at VA Bedford saves stranger’s life