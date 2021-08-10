Trending:
The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 1:14 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
A.Frazier SD 10 39 12 8 .308
T.Turner Was 96 388 125 66 .322
N.Castellanos Cin 91 356 114 62 .320
Segura Phi 84 324 100 48 .309
Reynolds Pit 109 399 123 65 .308
Winker Cin 105 411 126 75 .307
B.Harper Phi 91 321 97 65 .302
Soto Was 101 343 102 73 .297
F.Freeman Atl 111 411 121 81 .294
J.Harrison Was 90 320 94 39 .294

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 31; Schwarber, Boston, 25; Duvall, Atlanta, 24; Báez, New York, 24; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 24; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 24; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 24; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 24; 3 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

J.Aguilar, Miami, 79; M.Machado, San Diego, 78; Duvall, Atlanta, 76; Albies, Atlanta, 72; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 71; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 70; 5 tied at 68.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 13-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 13-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 11-5; Morton, Atlanta, 10-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 10-5; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-6; Wainwright, St. Louis, 10-6; Márquez, Colorado, 10-8.

