NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|A.Frazier SD
|10
|39
|12
|8
|.308
|T.Turner Was
|96
|388
|125
|66
|.322
|N.Castellanos Cin
|91
|356
|114
|62
|.320
|Segura Phi
|84
|324
|100
|48
|.309
|Reynolds Pit
|109
|399
|123
|65
|.308
|Winker Cin
|105
|411
|126
|75
|.307
|B.Harper Phi
|91
|321
|97
|65
|.302
|Soto Was
|101
|343
|102
|73
|.297
|F.Freeman Atl
|111
|411
|121
|81
|.294
|J.Harrison Was
|90
|320
|94
|39
|.294
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 31; Schwarber, Boston, 25; Duvall, Atlanta, 24; Báez, New York, 24; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 24; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 24; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 24; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 24; 3 tied at 23.
Runs Batted In
J.Aguilar, Miami, 79; M.Machado, San Diego, 78; Duvall, Atlanta, 76; Albies, Atlanta, 72; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 71; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 70; 5 tied at 68.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 13-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 13-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 11-5; Morton, Atlanta, 10-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 10-5; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-6; Wainwright, St. Louis, 10-6; Márquez, Colorado, 10-8.
