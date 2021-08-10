AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|89
|350
|115
|56
|.329
|Gurriel Hou
|99
|361
|117
|54
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|108
|415
|133
|65
|.320
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|109
|400
|127
|86
|.318
|D.Fletcher LAA
|107
|432
|133
|62
|.308
|Bogaerts Bos
|105
|389
|118
|65
|.303
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|96
|407
|122
|70
|.300
|T.Hernández Tor
|91
|352
|105
|50
|.298
|Bichette Tor
|109
|437
|128
|86
|.293
|Martinez Bos
|105
|407
|118
|71
|.290
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 27; Gallo, New York, 26; Semien, Toronto, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 87; J.Abreu, Chicago, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 74; Olson, Oakland, 74; 3 tied at 71.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-5.
Comments