AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|90
|353
|116
|56
|.329
|Gurriel Hou
|99
|361
|117
|54
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|108
|415
|133
|65
|.320
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|110
|404
|127
|86
|.314
|D.Fletcher LAA
|108
|436
|134
|62
|.307
|Bogaerts Bos
|106
|393
|120
|66
|.305
|T.Hernández Tor
|92
|355
|107
|51
|.301
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|97
|411
|123
|70
|.299
|Bichette Tor
|110
|441
|128
|86
|.290
|Schoop Det
|109
|427
|123
|61
|.288
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Perez, Kansas City, 29; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 28; Gallo, New York, 26; Semien, Toronto, 26; 4 tied at 25.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 87; J.Abreu, Chicago, 84; Devers, Boston, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 74; Olson, Oakland, 74; T.Hernández, Toronto, 72; Perez, Kansas City, 72.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-5.
