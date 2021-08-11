On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 90 353 116 56 .329
Gurriel Hou 99 361 117 54 .324
Mullins Bal 108 415 133 65 .320
Guerrero Jr. Tor 110 404 127 86 .314
D.Fletcher LAA 108 436 134 62 .307
Bogaerts Bos 106 393 120 66 .305
T.Hernández Tor 92 355 107 51 .301
Ti.Anderson ChW 97 411 123 70 .299
Bichette Tor 110 441 128 86 .290
Schoop Det 109 427 123 61 .288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Perez, Kansas City, 29; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 28; Gallo, New York, 26; Semien, Toronto, 26; 4 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 87; J.Abreu, Chicago, 84; Devers, Boston, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 74; Olson, Oakland, 74; T.Hernández, Toronto, 72; Perez, Kansas City, 72.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-5.

