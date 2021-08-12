On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 12:03 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 91 358 119 58 .332
Gurriel Hou 99 361 117 54 .324
Mullins Bal 110 423 135 66 .319
Guerrero Jr. Tor 111 408 128 87 .314
Bogaerts Bos 107 397 122 69 .307
D.Fletcher LAA 109 439 134 62 .305
T.Hernández Tor 93 359 109 52 .304
Ti.Anderson ChW 97 411 123 70 .299
Martinez Bos 107 415 122 74 .294
Bichette Tor 111 445 130 87 .292

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Perez, Kansas City, 29; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 28; Gallo, New York, 26; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; Semien, Toronto, 26; 4 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; J.Abreu, Chicago, 84; Devers, Boston, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 74; Olson, Oakland, 74; 3 tied at 73.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-7; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-5.

