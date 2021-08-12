AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|91
|358
|119
|58
|.332
|Gurriel Hou
|99
|361
|117
|54
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|110
|423
|135
|66
|.319
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|111
|408
|128
|87
|.314
|Bogaerts Bos
|107
|397
|122
|69
|.307
|D.Fletcher LAA
|109
|439
|134
|62
|.305
|T.Hernández Tor
|93
|359
|109
|52
|.304
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|97
|411
|123
|70
|.299
|Martinez Bos
|107
|415
|122
|74
|.294
|Bichette Tor
|111
|445
|130
|87
|.292
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Perez, Kansas City, 29; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 28; Gallo, New York, 26; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; Semien, Toronto, 26; 4 tied at 25.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; J.Abreu, Chicago, 84; Devers, Boston, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 74; Olson, Oakland, 74; 3 tied at 73.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-7; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-5.
