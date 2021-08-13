Trending:
The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 12:39 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 91 358 119 58 .332
Gurriel Hou 99 361 117 54 .324
Mullins Bal 111 428 138 67 .322
Guerrero Jr. Tor 113 415 129 87 .311
D.Fletcher LAA 111 445 136 63 .306
T.Hernández Tor 95 368 112 55 .304
Bogaerts Bos 108 401 122 69 .304
Ti.Anderson ChW 98 416 125 72 .300
Bichette Tor 111 445 130 87 .292
Martinez Bos 108 418 122 74 .292

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; S.Perez, Kansas City, 29; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 28; Gallo, New York, 26; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; Semien, Toronto, 26; 5 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; J.Abreu, Chicago, 85; Devers, Boston, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 84; T.Hernández, Toronto, 78; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Olson, Oakland, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 74; 2 tied at 73.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-7; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-5.

