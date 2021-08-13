AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|91
|358
|119
|58
|.332
|Gurriel Hou
|99
|361
|117
|54
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|111
|428
|138
|67
|.322
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|113
|415
|129
|87
|.311
|D.Fletcher LAA
|111
|445
|136
|63
|.306
|T.Hernández Tor
|95
|368
|112
|55
|.304
|Bogaerts Bos
|108
|401
|122
|69
|.304
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|98
|416
|125
|72
|.300
|Bichette Tor
|111
|445
|130
|87
|.292
|Martinez Bos
|108
|418
|122
|74
|.292
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; S.Perez, Kansas City, 29; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 28; Gallo, New York, 26; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; Semien, Toronto, 26; 5 tied at 25.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; J.Abreu, Chicago, 85; Devers, Boston, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 84; T.Hernández, Toronto, 78; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Olson, Oakland, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 74; 2 tied at 73.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 12-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-7; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-5.
