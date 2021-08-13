Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 12:39 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
A.Frazier SD 14 55 16 10 .291
N.Castellanos Cin 93 364 116 64 .319
T.Turner Was 96 388 125 66 .322
Segura Phi 87 336 105 48 .313
Winker Cin 108 418 129 77 .309
Reynolds Pit 112 408 125 66 .306
Soto Was 104 349 105 74 .301
B.Harper Phi 94 329 98 67 .298
Crawford SF 95 328 97 58 .296
J.Harrison Was 90 320 94 39 .294

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 31; Duvall, Atlanta, 25; Schwarber, Boston, 25; Votto, Cincinnati, 25; Alonso, New York, 25; 6 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

J.Aguilar, Miami, 79; Duvall, Atlanta, 78; M.Machado, San Diego, 78; Albies, Atlanta, 76; Votto, Cincinnati, 72; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 72; Winker, Cincinnati, 71; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 70; Riley, Atlanta, 70; 3 tied at 69.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 13-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 13-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-2; Gausman, San Francisco, 11-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 11-5; Wainwright, St. Louis, 11-6; Morton, Atlanta, 10-4; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-6; Márquez, Colorado, 10-9.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment