NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|A.Frazier SD
|14
|55
|16
|10
|.291
|N.Castellanos Cin
|93
|364
|116
|64
|.319
|T.Turner Was
|96
|388
|125
|66
|.322
|Segura Phi
|87
|336
|105
|48
|.313
|Winker Cin
|108
|418
|129
|77
|.309
|Reynolds Pit
|112
|408
|125
|66
|.306
|Soto Was
|104
|349
|105
|74
|.301
|B.Harper Phi
|94
|329
|98
|67
|.298
|Crawford SF
|95
|328
|97
|58
|.296
|J.Harrison Was
|90
|320
|94
|39
|.294
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 31; Duvall, Atlanta, 25; Schwarber, Boston, 25; Votto, Cincinnati, 25; Alonso, New York, 25; 6 tied at 24.
Runs Batted In
J.Aguilar, Miami, 79; Duvall, Atlanta, 78; M.Machado, San Diego, 78; Albies, Atlanta, 76; Votto, Cincinnati, 72; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 72; Winker, Cincinnati, 71; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 70; Riley, Atlanta, 70; 3 tied at 69.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 13-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 13-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-2; Gausman, San Francisco, 11-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 11-5; Wainwright, St. Louis, 11-6; Morton, Atlanta, 10-4; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-6; Márquez, Colorado, 10-9.
