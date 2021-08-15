Trending:
The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 12:23 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 94 370 123 61 .332
Mullins Bal 113 437 139 67 .318
Gurriel Hou 101 368 117 55 .318
Guerrero Jr. Tor 116 427 134 90 .314
T.Hernández Tor 98 380 119 58 .313
Bogaerts Bos 111 411 127 73 .309
D.Fletcher LAA 114 457 138 64 .302
Ti.Anderson ChW 100 427 128 73 .300
Martinez Bos 110 426 125 76 .293
Alvarez Hou 101 378 109 68 .288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 30; S.Perez, Kansas City, 30; Devers, Boston, 29; Gallo, New York, 28; Semien, Toronto, 27; 6 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 89; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; J.Abreu, Chicago, 86; T.Hernández, Toronto, 81; Olson, Oakland, 79; Martinez, Boston, 79; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 76.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-3; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-7; Matz, Toronto, 10-7; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-4.

