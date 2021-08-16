On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 6:59 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 95 374 124 61 .332
Mullins Bal 114 440 140 68 .318
Gurriel Hou 102 372 117 55 .315
Guerrero Jr. Tor 116 427 134 90 .314
T.Hernández Tor 98 380 119 58 .313
Bogaerts Bos 111 411 127 73 .309
Ti.Anderson ChW 101 432 130 74 .301
D.Fletcher LAA 115 461 138 64 .299
Martinez Bos 110 426 125 76 .293
Alvarez Hou 102 381 110 68 .289

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 30; S.Perez, Kansas City, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Semien, Toronto, 27; 5 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 89; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; J.Abreu, Chicago, 86; T.Hernández, Toronto, 81; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 79; Olson, Oakland, 79; Martinez, Boston, 79; 3 tied at 77.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-3; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; G.Cole, New York, 11-6; Ryu, Toronto, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-7; Matz, Toronto, 10-7.

