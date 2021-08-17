AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|95
|374
|124
|61
|.332
|Mullins Bal
|114
|440
|140
|68
|.318
|Gurriel Hou
|102
|372
|117
|55
|.315
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|116
|427
|134
|90
|.314
|T.Hernández Tor
|98
|380
|119
|58
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|111
|411
|127
|73
|.309
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|101
|432
|130
|74
|.301
|D.Fletcher LAA
|115
|461
|138
|64
|.299
|Martinez Bos
|110
|426
|125
|76
|.293
|Alvarez Hou
|102
|381
|110
|68
|.289
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 30; S.Perez, Kansas City, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Semien, Toronto, 27; 5 tied at 26.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 89; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; J.Abreu, Chicago, 86; T.Hernández, Toronto, 81; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 79; Olson, Oakland, 79; Martinez, Boston, 79; 3 tied at 77.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 12-3; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; G.Cole, New York, 11-6; Ryu, Toronto, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-7; Matz, Toronto, 10-7.
