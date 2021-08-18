On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 12:24 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 106 426 136 76 .319
N.Castellanos Cin 98 379 120 68 .317
A.Frazier SD 117 461 144 69 .312
Reynolds Pit 116 421 130 68 .309
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
Segura Phi 90 348 106 50 .305
Crawford SF 99 343 104 58 .303
Soto Was 108 360 109 77 .303
B.Harper Phi 97 337 100 68 .297
F.Freeman Atl 119 443 131 86 .296

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 34; Duvall, Atlanta, 27; Votto, Cincinnati, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Alonso, New York, 26; Riley, Atlanta, 26; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 26; Schwarber, Boston, 25; Arenado, St. Louis, 25; 6 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

J.Aguilar, Miami, 84; Albies, Atlanta, 83; Duvall, Atlanta, 81; M.Machado, San Diego, 79; Arenado, St. Louis, 78; Votto, Cincinnati, 76; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 75; Riley, Atlanta, 73; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 72; Swanson, Atlanta, 72.

Pitching

Hendricks, Chicago, 14-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 13-3; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-2; Gausman, San Francisco, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Morton, Atlanta, 11-4; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 11-5; Wainwright, St. Louis, 11-7; Márquez, Colorado, 11-9; 2 tied at 10-3.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti