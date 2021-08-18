NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|106
|426
|136
|76
|.319
|N.Castellanos Cin
|98
|379
|120
|68
|.317
|A.Frazier SD
|117
|461
|144
|69
|.312
|Reynolds Pit
|116
|421
|130
|68
|.309
|Winker Cin
|109
|420
|129
|77
|.307
|Segura Phi
|90
|348
|106
|50
|.305
|Crawford SF
|99
|343
|104
|58
|.303
|Soto Was
|108
|360
|109
|77
|.303
|B.Harper Phi
|97
|337
|100
|68
|.297
|F.Freeman Atl
|119
|443
|131
|86
|.296
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 34; Duvall, Atlanta, 27; Votto, Cincinnati, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Alonso, New York, 26; Riley, Atlanta, 26; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 26; Schwarber, Boston, 25; Arenado, St. Louis, 25; 6 tied at 24.
Runs Batted In
J.Aguilar, Miami, 84; Albies, Atlanta, 83; Duvall, Atlanta, 81; M.Machado, San Diego, 79; Arenado, St. Louis, 78; Votto, Cincinnati, 76; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 75; Riley, Atlanta, 73; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 72; Swanson, Atlanta, 72.
Pitching
Hendricks, Chicago, 14-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 13-3; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-2; Gausman, San Francisco, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Morton, Atlanta, 11-4; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 11-5; Wainwright, St. Louis, 11-7; Márquez, Colorado, 11-9; 2 tied at 10-3.
