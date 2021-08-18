On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

August 18, 2021 12:23 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 96 378 124 61 .328
Guerrero Jr. Tor 117 430 136 91 .316
Mullins Bal 115 444 140 68 .315
T.Hernández Tor 99 384 121 60 .315
Gurriel Hou 103 375 117 55 .312
Bogaerts Bos 113 417 128 73 .307
Ti.Anderson ChW 102 436 131 74 .300
D.Fletcher LAA 116 467 139 65 .298
Martinez Bos 112 432 126 76 .292
Alvarez Hou 102 381 110 68 .289

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 30; S.Perez, Kansas City, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Semien, Toronto, 27; 7 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Devers, Boston, 89; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; T.Hernández, Toronto, 83; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 79; Olson, Oakland, 79; Martinez, Boston, 79; 3 tied at 77.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; G.Cole, New York, 11-6; Ryu, Toronto, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Matz, Toronto, 10-7; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-8.

