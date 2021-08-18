AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|96
|378
|124
|61
|.328
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|117
|430
|136
|91
|.316
|Mullins Bal
|115
|444
|140
|68
|.315
|T.Hernández Tor
|99
|384
|121
|60
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|103
|375
|117
|55
|.312
|Bogaerts Bos
|113
|417
|128
|73
|.307
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|102
|436
|131
|74
|.300
|D.Fletcher LAA
|116
|467
|139
|65
|.298
|Martinez Bos
|112
|432
|126
|76
|.292
|Alvarez Hou
|102
|381
|110
|68
|.289
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 30; S.Perez, Kansas City, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Semien, Toronto, 27; 7 tied at 26.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Devers, Boston, 89; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; T.Hernández, Toronto, 83; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 79; Olson, Oakland, 79; Martinez, Boston, 79; 3 tied at 77.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; G.Cole, New York, 11-6; Ryu, Toronto, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Matz, Toronto, 10-7; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-8.
