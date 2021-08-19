Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 12:02 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 97 381 124 61 .325
T.Hernández Tor 100 388 123 61 .317
Mullins Bal 116 448 141 69 .315
Guerrero Jr. Tor 118 435 136 91 .313
Gurriel Hou 104 379 118 56 .311
Bogaerts Bos 114 420 129 74 .307
Ti.Anderson ChW 103 440 132 74 .300
D.Fletcher LAA 117 471 140 65 .297
Martinez Bos 113 436 127 76 .291
Bichette Tor 116 468 135 90 .288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 30; S.Perez, Kansas City, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Semien, Toronto, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Seager, Seattle, 27.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Devers, Boston, 89; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 87; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 81; Olson, Oakland, 79; Martinez, Boston, 79; 3 tied at 77.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; G.Cole, New York, 11-6; Ryu, Toronto, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Matz, Toronto, 10-7; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-8.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing