AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 97 381 124 61 .325 T.Hernández Tor 100 388 123 61 .317 Mullins Bal 116 448 141 69 .315 Guerrero Jr. Tor 118 435 136 91 .313 Gurriel Hou 104 379 118 56 .311 Bogaerts Bos 114 420 129 74 .307 Ti.Anderson ChW 103 440 132 74 .300 D.Fletcher LAA 117 471 140 65 .297 Martinez Bos 113 436 127 76 .291 Bichette Tor 116 468 135 90 .288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 30; S.Perez, Kansas City, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Semien, Toronto, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Seager, Seattle, 27.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Devers, Boston, 89; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 87; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 81; Olson, Oakland, 79; Martinez, Boston, 79; 3 tied at 77.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; G.Cole, New York, 11-6; Ryu, Toronto, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Matz, Toronto, 10-7; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-8.

