AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|98
|383
|124
|61
|.324
|T.Hernández Tor
|100
|388
|123
|61
|.317
|Mullins Bal
|117
|452
|142
|69
|.314
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|118
|435
|136
|91
|.313
|Gurriel Hou
|105
|384
|118
|57
|.307
|Bogaerts Bos
|114
|420
|129
|74
|.307
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|103
|440
|132
|74
|.300
|D.Fletcher LAA
|118
|477
|142
|66
|.298
|Martinez Bos
|113
|436
|127
|76
|.291
|Bichette Tor
|116
|468
|135
|90
|.288
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 31; S.Perez, Kansas City, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Semien, Toronto, 29; 4 tied at 27.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Devers, Boston, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 83; Olson, Oakland, 81; Martinez, Boston, 79; Seager, Seattle, 78; S.Perez, Kansas City, 78.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; G.Cole, New York, 11-6; Ryu, Toronto, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Matz, Toronto, 10-7; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-8.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments