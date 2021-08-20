Trending:
The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 1:09 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 98 383 124 61 .324
T.Hernández Tor 100 388 123 61 .317
Mullins Bal 117 452 142 69 .314
Guerrero Jr. Tor 118 435 136 91 .313
Gurriel Hou 105 384 118 57 .307
Bogaerts Bos 114 420 129 74 .307
Ti.Anderson ChW 103 440 132 74 .300
D.Fletcher LAA 118 477 142 66 .298
Martinez Bos 113 436 127 76 .291
Bichette Tor 116 468 135 90 .288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 31; S.Perez, Kansas City, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Semien, Toronto, 29; 4 tied at 27.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Devers, Boston, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 83; Olson, Oakland, 81; Martinez, Boston, 79; Seager, Seattle, 78; S.Perez, Kansas City, 78.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; G.Cole, New York, 11-6; Ryu, Toronto, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Matz, Toronto, 10-7; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-8.

