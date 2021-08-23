On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 5:06 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 101 398 127 64 .319
Gurriel Hou 108 398 124 62 .312
Guerrero Jr. Tor 122 450 139 93 .309
Mullins Bal 120 463 143 69 .309
Bogaerts Bos 117 432 132 76 .306
T.Hernández Tor 104 403 123 61 .305
Ti.Anderson ChW 104 446 135 78 .303
D.Fletcher LAA 121 488 145 66 .297
France Sea 115 431 126 64 .292
A.Rosario Cle 113 436 126 62 .289

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; S.Perez, Kansas City, 32; Olson, Oakland, 31; Semien, Toronto, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Seager, Seattle, 29.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 92; Devers, Boston, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 85; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Seager, Seattle, 82; Olson, Oakland, 81; S.Perez, Kansas City, 80.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; G.Cole, New York, 12-6; Ryu, Toronto, 12-6; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Matz, Toronto, 10-7.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games