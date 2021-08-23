AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|101
|398
|127
|64
|.319
|Gurriel Hou
|108
|398
|124
|62
|.312
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|122
|450
|139
|93
|.309
|Mullins Bal
|120
|463
|143
|69
|.309
|Bogaerts Bos
|117
|432
|132
|76
|.306
|T.Hernández Tor
|104
|403
|123
|61
|.305
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|104
|446
|135
|78
|.303
|D.Fletcher LAA
|121
|488
|145
|66
|.297
|France Sea
|115
|431
|126
|64
|.292
|A.Rosario Cle
|113
|436
|126
|62
|.289
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; S.Perez, Kansas City, 32; Olson, Oakland, 31; Semien, Toronto, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Seager, Seattle, 29.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 92; Devers, Boston, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 85; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Seager, Seattle, 82; Olson, Oakland, 81; S.Perez, Kansas City, 80.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; G.Cole, New York, 12-6; Ryu, Toronto, 12-6; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Matz, Toronto, 10-7.
