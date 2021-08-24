On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 12:59 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Gurriel Hou 110 404 128 64 .317
Brantley Hou 103 404 127 65 .314
Guerrero Jr. Tor 123 454 140 93 .308
Mullins Bal 121 468 143 69 .306
T.Hernández Tor 105 407 124 62 .305
Ti.Anderson ChW 104 446 135 78 .303
Bogaerts Bos 118 437 132 76 .302
D.Fletcher LAA 122 494 147 66 .298
France Sea 117 440 128 65 .291
A.Rosario Cle 114 439 127 63 .289

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; S.Perez, Kansas City, 33; Olson, Oakland, 32; Semien, Toronto, 30; 6 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 96; Devers, Boston, 91; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 85; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Olson, Oakland, 82; Seager, Seattle, 82; S.Perez, Kansas City, 81.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; G.Cole, New York, 12-6; Ryu, Toronto, 12-6; Greinke, Houston, 11-4; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-6.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore