AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Gurriel Hou
|110
|404
|128
|64
|.317
|Brantley Hou
|103
|404
|127
|65
|.314
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|123
|454
|140
|93
|.308
|Mullins Bal
|121
|468
|143
|69
|.306
|T.Hernández Tor
|105
|407
|124
|62
|.305
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|104
|446
|135
|78
|.303
|Bogaerts Bos
|118
|437
|132
|76
|.302
|D.Fletcher LAA
|122
|494
|147
|66
|.298
|France Sea
|117
|440
|128
|65
|.291
|A.Rosario Cle
|114
|439
|127
|63
|.289
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; S.Perez, Kansas City, 33; Olson, Oakland, 32; Semien, Toronto, 30; 6 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 96; Devers, Boston, 91; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 85; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Olson, Oakland, 82; Seager, Seattle, 82; S.Perez, Kansas City, 81.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; G.Cole, New York, 12-6; Ryu, Toronto, 12-6; Greinke, Houston, 11-4; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-6.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments