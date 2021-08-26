On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 4:11 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Gurriel Hou 111 408 129 65 .316
Brantley Hou 104 405 128 65 .316
Guerrero Jr. Tor 124 457 141 94 .309
Mullins Bal 123 476 146 72 .307
T.Hernández Tor 106 411 125 63 .304
Bogaerts Bos 119 441 133 76 .302
Ti.Anderson ChW 105 450 135 78 .300
D.Fletcher LAA 124 502 147 66 .293
France Sea 117 440 128 65 .291
Verdugo Bos 116 435 125 75 .287

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; S.Perez, Kansas City, 34; Olson, Oakland, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; Semien, Toronto, 30; 5 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 96; Devers, Boston, 91; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 86; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Olson, Oakland, 82; Seager, Seattle, 82; S.Perez, Kansas City, 82.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; G.Cole, New York, 12-6; Ryu, Toronto, 12-6; Greinke, Houston, 11-4; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-6.

