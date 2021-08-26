AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Gurriel Hou
|111
|408
|129
|65
|.316
|Brantley Hou
|104
|405
|128
|65
|.316
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|124
|457
|141
|94
|.309
|Mullins Bal
|123
|476
|146
|72
|.307
|T.Hernández Tor
|106
|411
|125
|63
|.304
|Bogaerts Bos
|119
|441
|133
|76
|.302
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|105
|450
|135
|78
|.300
|D.Fletcher LAA
|124
|502
|147
|66
|.293
|France Sea
|117
|440
|128
|65
|.291
|Verdugo Bos
|116
|435
|125
|75
|.287
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; S.Perez, Kansas City, 34; Olson, Oakland, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; Semien, Toronto, 30; 5 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 96; Devers, Boston, 91; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 86; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Olson, Oakland, 82; Seager, Seattle, 82; S.Perez, Kansas City, 82.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; G.Cole, New York, 12-6; Ryu, Toronto, 12-6; Greinke, Houston, 11-4; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-6.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments