The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 12:22 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Gurriel Hou 111 408 129 65 .316
Brantley Hou 104 405 128 65 .316
Guerrero Jr. Tor 125 462 143 94 .310
Mullins Bal 123 476 146 72 .307
Ti.Anderson ChW 106 455 138 79 .303
T.Hernández Tor 107 416 126 63 .303
Bogaerts Bos 119 441 133 76 .302
D.Fletcher LAA 124 502 147 66 .293
France Sea 117 440 128 65 .291
A.Rosario Cle 116 446 128 63 .287

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; S.Perez, Kansas City, 34; Olson, Oakland, 32; Semien, Toronto, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; 4 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 97; Devers, Boston, 94; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 86; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Olson, Oakland, 82; Seager, Seattle, 82; S.Perez, Kansas City, 82.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; G.Cole, New York, 12-6; Ryu, Toronto, 12-7; Greinke, Houston, 11-4; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; Rodón, Chicago, 10-5; 3 tied at 10-6.

