Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 12:52 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 106 415 132 65 .318
Gurriel Hou 113 417 131 65 .314
Guerrero Jr. Tor 128 475 148 95 .312
Mullins Bal 126 489 150 75 .307
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 463 140 82 .302
Bogaerts Bos 121 450 134 76 .298
T.Hernández Tor 110 427 126 63 .295
Judge NYY 115 427 126 70 .295
D.Fletcher LAA 126 511 149 67 .292
France Sea 120 454 132 68 .291

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; S.Perez, Kansas City, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; Olson, Oakland, 32; Semien, Toronto, 32; Gallo, New York, 30; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Seager, Seattle, 30.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 101; Devers, Boston, 94; S.Perez, Kansas City, 92; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 91; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 91; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Alvarez, Houston, 87; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Olson, Oakland, 83; Seager, Seattle, 83.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 13-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-7; Greinke, Houston, 11-4; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; Rodón, Chicago, 10-5.

Sports News

