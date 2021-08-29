AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|106
|415
|132
|65
|.318
|Gurriel Hou
|113
|417
|131
|65
|.314
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|128
|475
|148
|95
|.312
|Mullins Bal
|126
|489
|150
|75
|.307
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|108
|463
|140
|82
|.302
|Bogaerts Bos
|121
|450
|134
|76
|.298
|T.Hernández Tor
|110
|427
|126
|63
|.295
|Judge NYY
|115
|427
|126
|70
|.295
|D.Fletcher LAA
|126
|511
|149
|67
|.292
|France Sea
|120
|454
|132
|68
|.291
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; S.Perez, Kansas City, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; Olson, Oakland, 32; Semien, Toronto, 32; Gallo, New York, 30; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Seager, Seattle, 30.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 101; Devers, Boston, 94; S.Perez, Kansas City, 92; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 91; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 91; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Alvarez, Houston, 87; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Olson, Oakland, 83; Seager, Seattle, 83.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 13-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-7; Greinke, Houston, 11-4; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; Rodón, Chicago, 10-5.
