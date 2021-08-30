On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 117 471 152 83 .323
N.Castellanos Cin 110 425 134 75 .315
Winker Cin 109 420 129 77 .307
A.Frazier SD 125 483 147 70 .304
Riley Atl 128 464 141 72 .304
B.Harper Phi 110 384 116 78 .302
Reynolds Pit 128 461 138 73 .299
Soto Was 118 393 117 86 .298
F.Freeman Atl 128 482 143 94 .297
Segura Phi 103 402 118 60 .294

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 35; Alonso, New York, 29; Votto, Cincinnati, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Duvall, Atlanta, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 27; 3 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

J.Aguilar, Miami, 89; Duvall, Atlanta, 87; Albies, Atlanta, 86; M.Machado, San Diego, 84; Arenado, St. Louis, 84; Votto, Cincinnati, 83; Riley, Atlanta, 80; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 79; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 78; 2 tied at 77.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13-7; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 12-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 12-5; Morton, Atlanta, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 11-4; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 11-6.

