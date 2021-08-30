NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|117
|471
|152
|83
|.323
|N.Castellanos Cin
|110
|425
|134
|75
|.315
|Winker Cin
|109
|420
|129
|77
|.307
|A.Frazier SD
|125
|483
|147
|70
|.304
|Riley Atl
|128
|464
|141
|72
|.304
|B.Harper Phi
|110
|384
|116
|78
|.302
|Reynolds Pit
|128
|461
|138
|73
|.299
|Soto Was
|118
|393
|117
|86
|.298
|F.Freeman Atl
|128
|482
|143
|94
|.297
|Segura Phi
|103
|402
|118
|60
|.294
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 35; Alonso, New York, 29; Votto, Cincinnati, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Duvall, Atlanta, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 27; 3 tied at 26.
Runs Batted In
J.Aguilar, Miami, 89; Duvall, Atlanta, 87; Albies, Atlanta, 86; M.Machado, San Diego, 84; Arenado, St. Louis, 84; Votto, Cincinnati, 83; Riley, Atlanta, 80; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 79; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 78; 2 tied at 77.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13-7; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 12-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 12-5; Morton, Atlanta, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 11-4; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 11-6.
