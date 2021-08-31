On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 1:00 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 107 417 132 65 .317
Guerrero Jr. Tor 129 479 150 97 .313
Gurriel Hou 114 421 131 65 .311
Mullins Bal 127 490 150 75 .306
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 463 140 82 .302
Bogaerts Bos 123 458 136 77 .297
T.Hernández Tor 111 431 127 63 .295
Judge NYY 117 436 128 70 .294
N.Lopez KC 119 370 108 55 .292
D.Fletcher LAA 127 515 149 67 .289

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 38; S.Perez, Kansas City, 38; Olson, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; Semien, Toronto, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Seager, Seattle, 31; Gallo, New York, 30.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 101; Devers, Boston, 96; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 95; S.Perez, Kansas City, 94; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Alvarez, Houston, 88; T.Hernández, Toronto, 86; Seager, Seattle, 85; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 13-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-7; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; 2 tied at 10-5.

