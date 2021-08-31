AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|107
|417
|132
|65
|.317
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|129
|479
|150
|97
|.313
|Gurriel Hou
|114
|421
|131
|65
|.311
|Mullins Bal
|127
|490
|150
|75
|.306
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|108
|463
|140
|82
|.302
|Bogaerts Bos
|123
|458
|136
|77
|.297
|T.Hernández Tor
|111
|431
|127
|63
|.295
|Judge NYY
|117
|436
|128
|70
|.294
|N.Lopez KC
|119
|370
|108
|55
|.292
|D.Fletcher LAA
|127
|515
|149
|67
|.289
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 38; S.Perez, Kansas City, 38; Olson, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; Semien, Toronto, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Seager, Seattle, 31; Gallo, New York, 30.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 101; Devers, Boston, 96; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 95; S.Perez, Kansas City, 94; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Alvarez, Houston, 88; T.Hernández, Toronto, 86; Seager, Seattle, 85; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 13-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-7; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; 2 tied at 10-5.
