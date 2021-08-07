Toronto 1, Boston 0

|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|22
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|20
|1
|2
|1
|
|K.Hernández cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Araúz 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
DP_Boston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 3, Toronto 2. HR_Semien (26).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Barnes L,5-3
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Romano W,5-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Barnes pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_1:55. A_14,768 (53,506).
