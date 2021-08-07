Toronto 1, Boston 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 22 0 2 0 2 7 K.Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .251 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Vázquez dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Dalbec 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Araúz 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .294

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 20 1 2 1 1 5 Springer cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Semien 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .276 Bichette ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .293 T.Hernández rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Dickerson lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .154 Kirk c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Gurriel Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Espinal 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .301

Boston 000 000 0_0 2 0 Toronto 000 000 1_1 2 0

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB_Boston 3, Toronto 2. HR_Semien (26), off Barnes. RBIs_Semien (67).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bogaerts); Toronto 0. RISP_Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 0 for 0.

GIDP_Vázquez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Semien, Gurriel Jr.).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 6 1 0 0 1 5 76 4.34 Barnes, L, 5-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 2.45

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 6 2 0 0 2 5 86 2.90 Romano, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.75

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_1:55. A_14,768 (53,506).

