Toronto 1, Boston 0

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 5:18 pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 22 0 2 0 2 7
K.Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .293
Vázquez dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Dalbec 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Araúz 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 20 1 2 1 1 5
Springer cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Semien 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .276
Bichette ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .293
T.Hernández rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Dickerson lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .154
Kirk c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Gurriel Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Espinal 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Boston 000 000 0_0 2 0
Toronto 000 000 1_1 2 0

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB_Boston 3, Toronto 2. HR_Semien (26), off Barnes. RBIs_Semien (67).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bogaerts); Toronto 0. RISP_Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 0 for 0.

GIDP_Vázquez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Semien, Gurriel Jr.).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 6 1 0 0 1 5 76 4.34
Barnes, L, 5-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 2.45
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 6 2 0 0 2 5 86 2.90
Romano, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.75

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_1:55. A_14,768 (53,506).

