Toronto 1, Boston 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|22
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|
|K.Hernández cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Vázquez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Dalbec 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Araúz 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|20
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|
|Springer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Bichette ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|T.Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Espinal 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Boston
|000
|000
|0_0
|2
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|1_1
|2
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
LOB_Boston 3, Toronto 2. HR_Semien (26), off Barnes. RBIs_Semien (67).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bogaerts); Toronto 0. RISP_Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 0 for 0.
GIDP_Vázquez.
DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Semien, Gurriel Jr.).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|76
|4.34
|Barnes, L, 5-3
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2.45
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|86
|2.90
|Romano, W, 5-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.75
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_1:55. A_14,768 (53,506).
