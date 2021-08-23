Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valera pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Collins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|01x
|—
|2
E_Moncada (11), McGuire (1). DP_Chicago 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Toronto 5. 2B_McGuire (15), Gurriel Jr. (22). SB_Espinal (5).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Kimbrel L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano S,12-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Manoah 2 (Abreu,Robert). WP_Lynn, Kimbrel(2).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:44. A_14,640 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments