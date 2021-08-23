Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 30 2 5 1 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 1 0 0 Robert cf 1 0 0 0 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 1 Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 Vaughn lf 4 0 1 1 Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 2 0 Zavala c 3 0 0 0 Valera pr 0 1 0 0 Collins ph 1 0 0 0 Kirk c 0 0 0 0

Chicago 000 001 000 — 1 Toronto 000 001 01x — 2

E_Moncada (11), McGuire (1). DP_Chicago 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Toronto 5. 2B_McGuire (15), Gurriel Jr. (22). SB_Espinal (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Lynn 7 4 1 1 0 4 Kimbrel L,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2

Toronto Manoah 6 5 1 1 3 5 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mayza W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romano S,12-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Manoah 2 (Abreu,Robert). WP_Lynn, Kimbrel(2).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:44. A_14,640 (53,506).

