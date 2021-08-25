Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valera ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Palacios rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Toronto
|000
|100
|02x
|—
|3
E_Moncada (12). DP_Chicago 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Toronto 9. 2B_Semien (34). 3B_Dickerson (2). SB_García 2 (5).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bummer L,2-5
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Ruiz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|14
|Mayza W,4-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano S,13-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Ray (Jiménez).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:06. A_14,276 (53,506).
