Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 33 3 8 3 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 Jiménez dh 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 2 1 Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0 Valera ph 1 1 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Palacios rf 0 0 0 0 García rf 3 1 2 0 Kirk c 4 0 1 1 Zavala c 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 1 Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0

Chicago 001 000 000 — 1 Toronto 000 100 02x — 3

E_Moncada (12). DP_Chicago 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Toronto 9. 2B_Semien (34). 3B_Dickerson (2). SB_García 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Giolito 6 5 1 1 1 6 Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 2 Bummer L,2-5 2-3 3 2 1 0 2 Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Toronto Ray 7 5 1 1 1 14 Mayza W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romano S,13-14 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Ray (Jiménez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:06. A_14,276 (53,506).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.