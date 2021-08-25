Trending:
Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:31 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 33 3 8 3
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0
Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0
Jiménez dh 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf-lf 4 1 1 0
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 2 1
Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0 Valera ph 1 1 1 0
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Palacios rf 0 0 0 0
García rf 3 1 2 0 Kirk c 4 0 1 1
Zavala c 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 1
Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0
Chicago 001 000 000 1
Toronto 000 100 02x 3

E_Moncada (12). DP_Chicago 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Toronto 9. 2B_Semien (34). 3B_Dickerson (2). SB_García 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito 6 5 1 1 1 6
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 2
Bummer L,2-5 2-3 3 2 1 0 2
Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Toronto
Ray 7 5 1 1 1 14
Mayza W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romano S,13-14 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Ray (Jiménez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:06. A_14,276 (53,506).

