Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:48 am
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 9 4 3 3
Springer dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .314
Semien 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .277
Bichette ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .292
Hernández rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .304
Kirk c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .260
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 0 3 0 3 5
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266
Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Gosselin 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .228
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Marsh cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .164
Lagares lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Mayfield 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Toronto 200 002 0_4 9 0
Los Angeles 000 000 0_0 3 0

LOB_Toronto 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Springer (12). 3B_Ohtani (5). RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (88), Hernández (73), Gurriel Jr. 2 (46). SB_Marsh (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, Espinal, Hernández); Los Angeles 4 (Eaton, Suzuki, Ohtani 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lagares. GIDP_Kirk.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Gosselin).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 2 1 0 0 1 0 28 4.34
Richards, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 2 28 2.03
Cimber, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.53
Romano 1 2 0 0 1 2 21 2.61
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, L, 5-5 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 88 3.90
Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 5.62
Mayers 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.44

Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-2. HBP_Cimber (Mayfield).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:23. A_14,443 (45,517).

