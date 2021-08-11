Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 9 4 3 3 Springer dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .314 Semien 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .277 Bichette ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .292 Hernández rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .304 Kirk c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .260 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .294

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 0 3 0 3 5 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266 Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Gosselin 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .228 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Marsh cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .164 Lagares lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Mayfield 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .229

Toronto 200 002 0_4 9 0 Los Angeles 000 000 0_0 3 0

LOB_Toronto 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Springer (12). 3B_Ohtani (5). RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (88), Hernández (73), Gurriel Jr. 2 (46). SB_Marsh (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, Espinal, Hernández); Los Angeles 4 (Eaton, Suzuki, Ohtani 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lagares. GIDP_Kirk.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Gosselin).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 2 1 0 0 1 0 28 4.34 Richards, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 2 28 2.03 Cimber, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.53 Romano 1 2 0 0 1 2 21 2.61

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 5-5 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 88 3.90 Quijada 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 5.62 Mayers 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.44

Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-2. HBP_Cimber (Mayfield).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:23. A_14,443 (45,517).

