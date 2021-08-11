Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|9
|4
|3
|3
|
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.314
|Semien 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.277
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|0
|3
|0
|3
|5
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Gosselin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.164
|Lagares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Mayfield 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Toronto
|200
|002
|0_4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|0_0
|3
|0
LOB_Toronto 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Springer (12). 3B_Ohtani (5). RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (88), Hernández (73), Gurriel Jr. 2 (46). SB_Marsh (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, Espinal, Hernández); Los Angeles 4 (Eaton, Suzuki, Ohtani 2). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lagares. GIDP_Kirk.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Gosselin).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|4.34
|Richards, W, 2-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.03
|Cimber, H, 2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.53
|Romano
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.61
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 5-5
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|88
|3.90
|Quijada
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.62
|Mayers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.44
Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-2. HBP_Cimber (Mayfield).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:23. A_14,443 (45,517).
