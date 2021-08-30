Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|29
|7
|6
|7
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Springer dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mateo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
|Toronto
|000
|103
|30x
|—
|7
DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 3. 2B_Hernández (23). HR_Mountcastle (25), Guerrero Jr. 2 (38). SB_Dyson 2 (10), Springer (3).
|Baltimore
|Ellis
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tate L,0-4
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Diplán
|1
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Greene
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Ray W,10-5
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thornton
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Romano S,14-15
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Ellis (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:55. A_14,406 (53,506).
