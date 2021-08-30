Trending:
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 29 7 6 7
Hays lf 4 0 1 0 Springer dh 2 2 1 0
Mountcastle 1b 3 2 2 2 Semien 2b 3 1 0 0
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 2 4
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 1
Severino c 4 0 1 1 Hernández rf 4 0 1 2
Urías ss 4 0 0 0 Kirk c 4 0 0 0
McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0
Mullins ph 1 0 0 0 Smith 3b 2 1 0 0
Mateo 2b 3 0 0 0 Dyson cf 2 0 1 0
Gutierrez 3b 2 1 1 0
Baltimore 100 001 001 3
Toronto 000 103 30x 7

DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 3. 2B_Hernández (23). HR_Mountcastle (25), Guerrero Jr. 2 (38). SB_Dyson 2 (10), Springer (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Ellis 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Tate L,0-4 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Diplán 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 0
Greene 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Ray W,10-5 7 4 2 2 1 10
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thornton 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Romano S,14-15 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Ellis (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:55. A_14,406 (53,506).

