Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 29 7 6 7 Hays lf 4 0 1 0 Springer dh 2 2 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 2 2 2 Semien 2b 3 1 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 2 4 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 1 Severino c 4 0 1 1 Hernández rf 4 0 1 2 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 Kirk c 4 0 0 0 McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Mullins ph 1 0 0 0 Smith 3b 2 1 0 0 Mateo 2b 3 0 0 0 Dyson cf 2 0 1 0 Gutierrez 3b 2 1 1 0

Baltimore 100 001 001 — 3 Toronto 000 103 30x — 7

DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 3. 2B_Hernández (23). HR_Mountcastle (25), Guerrero Jr. 2 (38). SB_Dyson 2 (10), Springer (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Ellis 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Tate L,0-4 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Diplán 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 Greene 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Ray W,10-5 7 4 2 2 1 10 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 Thornton 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Romano S,14-15 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Ellis (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:55. A_14,406 (53,506).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.