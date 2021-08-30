Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|12
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|a-Mullins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Mateo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|Gutierrez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|6
|7
|4
|3
|
|Springer dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.313
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Smith 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Dyson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|001_3
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|103
|30x_7
|6
|0
a-struck out for McKenna in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 3. 2B_Hernández (23). HR_Mountcastle (25), off Ray; Guerrero Jr. (37), off Ellis; Guerrero Jr. (38), off Diplán. RBIs_Mountcastle 2 (73), Severino (38), Guerrero Jr. 4 (95), Bichette (81), Hernández 2 (86). SB_Dyson 2 (10), Springer (3). CS_Dyson (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Santander, Mullins); Toronto 2 (Semien 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Toronto 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Guerrero Jr., Dyson, Semien. GIDP_Mancini.
DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ellis
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|69
|3.09
|Tate, L, 0-4
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|23
|4.58
|Diplán
|1
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|29
|4.02
|Greene
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|8.31
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 10-5
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|97
|2.71
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Thornton
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|4.60
|Romano, S, 14-15
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-0, Diplán 1-0, Romano 2-0. HBP_Ellis (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:55. A_14,406 (53,506).
