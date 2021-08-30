Trending:
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 2 12
Hays lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Mountcastle 1b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .269
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Severino c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .239
Urías ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .202
a-Mullins ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Mateo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .338
Gutierrez 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .201
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 7 6 7 4 3
Springer dh 2 2 1 0 1 0 .272
Semien 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .267
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .313
Bichette ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Hernández rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .295
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Smith 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .143
Dyson cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .224
Baltimore 100 001 001_3 6 0
Toronto 000 103 30x_7 6 0

a-struck out for McKenna in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 3. 2B_Hernández (23). HR_Mountcastle (25), off Ray; Guerrero Jr. (37), off Ellis; Guerrero Jr. (38), off Diplán. RBIs_Mountcastle 2 (73), Severino (38), Guerrero Jr. 4 (95), Bichette (81), Hernández 2 (86). SB_Dyson 2 (10), Springer (3). CS_Dyson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Santander, Mullins); Toronto 2 (Semien 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Toronto 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Guerrero Jr., Dyson, Semien. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ellis 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 69 3.09
Tate, L, 0-4 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 23 4.58
Diplán 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 29 4.02
Greene 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 8.31
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 10-5 7 4 2 2 1 10 97 2.71
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Thornton 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 4.60
Romano, S, 14-15 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-0, Diplán 1-0, Romano 2-0. HBP_Ellis (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:55. A_14,406 (53,506).

