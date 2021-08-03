Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 0 11 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 0 3 .270 Ramirez lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .264 Bradley 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .209 Mercado rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .136 Clement 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 12 7 1 2 Springer cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .277 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Semien 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Bichette ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .293 Hernández rf-lf 3 2 3 3 0 0 .294 Dickerson dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .264 Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Valera 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .305 McGuire c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289

Cleveland 000 101 000_2 7 1 Toronto 300 121 00x_7 12 0

E_Bradley (4). LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Bradley (6), Reyes (12), Ramirez (16), Gurriel Jr. (19), Springer (9), McGuire (12). HR_Springer (12), off Plesac; Hernández (17), off Plesac. RBIs_Bradley (23), Ramirez (29), Springer 2 (24), Hernández 3 (66), Valera (1), Bichette (72). SB_Bichette (17). SF_Bichette, Springer.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Mercado 2); Toronto 3 (Springer, McGuire, Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 6; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Valera. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Clement, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, L, 6-4 5 10 6 6 0 0 82 4.64 Stephan 2 1 1 1 1 1 35 4.86 Hentges 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 8.04

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 11-5 7 7 2 2 0 8 99 3.22 Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.76 Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.34

HBP_Stephan (Hernández). PB_Pérez (3).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:46. A_14,270 (53,506).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.