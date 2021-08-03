Trending:
Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 10:10 pm
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 0 11
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 0 3 .270
Ramirez lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .264
Bradley 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .209
Mercado rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .136
Clement 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 12 7 1 2
Springer cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .277
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .324
Semien 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Bichette ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .293
Hernández rf-lf 3 2 3 3 0 0 .294
Dickerson dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .264
Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Valera 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .305
McGuire c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289
Cleveland 000 101 000_2 7 1
Toronto 300 121 00x_7 12 0

E_Bradley (4). LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Bradley (6), Reyes (12), Ramirez (16), Gurriel Jr. (19), Springer (9), McGuire (12). HR_Springer (12), off Plesac; Hernández (17), off Plesac. RBIs_Bradley (23), Ramirez (29), Springer 2 (24), Hernández 3 (66), Valera (1), Bichette (72). SB_Bichette (17). SF_Bichette, Springer.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Mercado 2); Toronto 3 (Springer, McGuire, Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 6; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Valera. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Clement, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, L, 6-4 5 10 6 6 0 0 82 4.64
Stephan 2 1 1 1 1 1 35 4.86
Hentges 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 8.04
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 11-5 7 7 2 2 0 8 99 3.22
Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.76
Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.34

HBP_Stephan (Hernández). PB_Pérez (3).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:46. A_14,270 (53,506).

