Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|0
|11
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Mercado rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|1
|2
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.294
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Valera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Espinal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Cleveland
|000
|101
|000_2
|7
|1
|Toronto
|300
|121
|00x_7
|12
|0
E_Bradley (4). LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Bradley (6), Reyes (12), Ramirez (16), Gurriel Jr. (19), Springer (9), McGuire (12). HR_Springer (12), off Plesac; Hernández (17), off Plesac. RBIs_Bradley (23), Ramirez (29), Springer 2 (24), Hernández 3 (66), Valera (1), Bichette (72). SB_Bichette (17). SF_Bichette, Springer.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Mercado 2); Toronto 3 (Springer, McGuire, Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 6; Toronto 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Valera. GIDP_Springer.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Clement, Bradley).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 6-4
|5
|
|10
|6
|6
|0
|0
|82
|4.64
|Stephan
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|35
|4.86
|Hentges
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|8.04
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 11-5
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|99
|3.22
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.76
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.34
HBP_Stephan (Hernández). PB_Pérez (3).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:46. A_14,270 (53,506).
