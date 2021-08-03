Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Valera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|Toronto
|300
|121
|00x
|—
|7
E_Bradley (4). DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Bradley (6), Reyes (12), Ramirez (16), Gurriel Jr. (19), Springer (9), McGuire (12). HR_Springer (12), Hernández (17). SB_Bichette (17). SF_Bichette (2), Springer (1).
|Cleveland
|Plesac L,6-4
|5
|
|10
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Stephan
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hentges
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Ryu W,11-5
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Stephan (Hernández).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:46. A_14,270 (53,506).
