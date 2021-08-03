On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 10:10 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 34 7 12 7
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 2 2 2
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 4 1 1 0
Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 Bichette ss 3 1 1 1
Ramirez lf 4 1 1 1 Hernández rf-lf 3 2 3 3
Bradley 1b 4 0 2 1 Dickerson dh 4 0 0 0
Mercado rf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 0
Pérez c 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0
Clement 2b 3 0 1 0 Valera 3b 4 0 1 1
Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0
McGuire c 4 0 2 0
Cleveland 000 101 000 2
Toronto 300 121 00x 7

E_Bradley (4). DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Bradley (6), Reyes (12), Ramirez (16), Gurriel Jr. (19), Springer (9), McGuire (12). HR_Springer (12), Hernández (17). SB_Bichette (17). SF_Bichette (2), Springer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac L,6-4 5 10 6 6 0 0
Stephan 2 1 1 1 1 1
Hentges 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Ryu W,11-5 7 7 2 2 0 8
Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 2
Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Stephan (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:46. A_14,270 (53,506).

