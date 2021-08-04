Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 6 15 6 2 12 Straw cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .238 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .254 Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 1 2 .274 Bradley 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .208 Mercado lf 5 2 4 1 0 1 .250 Miller 2b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .131 Hedges c 5 0 2 0 0 3 .174 Zimmer rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .246

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 10 8 5 5 Springer dh 5 2 4 3 0 0 .296 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .322 Semien 2b-ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .275 Bichette ss 3 1 0 1 1 1 .291 Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .125 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .254 Valera 3b-2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .182 McGuire c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .290

Cleveland 000 000 042_6 15 0 Toronto 413 000 00x_8 10 0

LOB_Cleveland 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller (2), Dickerson (1), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (13), Springer (10). HR_Ramírez (24), off Romano; Mercado (2), off Romano; Springer (13), off Mejía. RBIs_Miller 3 (5), Zimmer (16), Ramírez (65), Mercado (7), Springer 3 (27), Dickerson 2 (2), Grichuk (68), Bichette (73), McGuire (8). SB_Rosario (12). SF_Zimmer.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes, Miller, Ramírez 2); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Semien, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 9; Toronto 4 for 10.

GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mejía, L, 1-7 2 1-3 7 8 8 4 0 75 8.75 Garza 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 32 2.03 Hentges 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 7.86 Wittgren 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 23 5.30 Parker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.18

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, W, 9-6 6 6 0 0 1 8 92 4.30 Richards 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.89 Saucedo 0 5 4 4 0 0 13 4.73 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.68 Romano 1 3 2 2 0 3 27 2.82

Saucedo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Garza 2-2, Cimber 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:16. A_14,410 (53,506).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.