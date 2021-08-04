Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|6
|2
|12
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Bradley 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Mercado lf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Miller 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.131
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Zimmer rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|5
|5
|
|Springer dh
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.296
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Semien 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.291
|Espinal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.125
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Valera 3b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|042_6
|15
|0
|Toronto
|413
|000
|00x_8
|10
|0
LOB_Cleveland 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller (2), Dickerson (1), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (13), Springer (10). HR_Ramírez (24), off Romano; Mercado (2), off Romano; Springer (13), off Mejía. RBIs_Miller 3 (5), Zimmer (16), Ramírez (65), Mercado (7), Springer 3 (27), Dickerson 2 (2), Grichuk (68), Bichette (73), McGuire (8). SB_Rosario (12). SF_Zimmer.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes, Miller, Ramírez 2); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Semien, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 9; Toronto 4 for 10.
GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller, Bradley).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mejía, L, 1-7
|2
|1-3
|7
|8
|8
|4
|0
|75
|8.75
|Garza
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|2.03
|Hentges
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|7.86
|Wittgren
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|5.30
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.18
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 9-6
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|92
|4.30
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.89
|Saucedo
|0
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|4.73
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.68
|Romano
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|2.82
Saucedo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Garza 2-2, Cimber 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:16. A_14,410 (53,506).
