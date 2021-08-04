Trending:
Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

August 4, 2021 10:38 pm
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 6 15 6 2 12
Straw cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .238
Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .254
Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 1 2 .274
Bradley 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .208
Mercado lf 5 2 4 1 0 1 .250
Miller 2b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .131
Hedges c 5 0 2 0 0 3 .174
Zimmer rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 10 8 5 5
Springer dh 5 2 4 3 0 0 .296
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .322
Semien 2b-ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .275
Bichette ss 3 1 0 1 1 1 .291
Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .125
Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .254
Valera 3b-2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .182
McGuire c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .290
Cleveland 000 000 042_6 15 0
Toronto 413 000 00x_8 10 0

LOB_Cleveland 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller (2), Dickerson (1), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (13), Springer (10). HR_Ramírez (24), off Romano; Mercado (2), off Romano; Springer (13), off Mejía. RBIs_Miller 3 (5), Zimmer (16), Ramírez (65), Mercado (7), Springer 3 (27), Dickerson 2 (2), Grichuk (68), Bichette (73), McGuire (8). SB_Rosario (12). SF_Zimmer.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes, Miller, Ramírez 2); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Semien, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 9; Toronto 4 for 10.

GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mejía, L, 1-7 2 1-3 7 8 8 4 0 75 8.75
Garza 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 32 2.03
Hentges 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 7.86
Wittgren 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 23 5.30
Parker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.18
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, W, 9-6 6 6 0 0 1 8 92 4.30
Richards 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.89
Saucedo 0 5 4 4 0 0 13 4.73
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.68
Romano 1 3 2 2 0 3 27 2.82

Saucedo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Garza 2-2, Cimber 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:16. A_14,410 (53,506).

