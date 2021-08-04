Trending:
Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 10:38 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 6 15 6 Totals 33 8 10 8
Straw cf 4 0 1 0 Springer dh 5 2 4 3
Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 1 0
Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 1 Semien 2b-ss 3 1 1 0
Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 Bichette ss 3 1 0 1
Bradley 1b 5 1 1 0 Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0
Mercado lf 5 2 4 1 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0
Miller 2b 5 1 2 3 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 2
Hedges c 5 0 2 0 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1
Zimmer rf 3 0 1 1 Valera 3b-2b 3 1 0 0
McGuire c 3 1 1 1
Cleveland 000 000 042 6
Toronto 413 000 00x 8

DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Cleveland 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller (2), Dickerson (1), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (13), Springer (10). HR_Ramírez (24), Mercado (2), Springer (13). SB_Rosario (12). SF_Zimmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Mejía L,1-7 2 1-3 7 8 8 4 0
Garza 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Hentges 1 1 0 0 1 0
Wittgren 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Parker 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Matz W,9-6 6 6 0 0 1 8
Richards 1 1 0 0 1 1
Saucedo 0 5 4 4 0 0
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romano 1 3 2 2 0 3

Saucedo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

        T_3:16. A_14,410 (53,506).

T_3:16. A_14,410 (53,506).

