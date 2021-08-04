Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer dh
|5
|2
|4
|3
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Semien 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Bradley 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Zimmer rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Valera 3b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|042
|—
|6
|Toronto
|413
|000
|00x
|—
|8
DP_Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Cleveland 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller (2), Dickerson (1), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (13), Springer (10). HR_Ramírez (24), Mercado (2), Springer (13). SB_Rosario (12). SF_Zimmer (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejía L,1-7
|2
|1-3
|7
|8
|8
|4
|0
|Garza
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hentges
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz W,9-6
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Saucedo
|0
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
Saucedo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:16. A_14,410 (53,506).
