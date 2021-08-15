Toronto 8, Seattle 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|7
|0
|11
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Bichette dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.286
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Dickerson lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.251
|Valera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|4
|8
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.215
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.153
|Moore lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.181
|a-Fraley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Toronto
|032
|010
|011_8
|12
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|020_3
|7
|1
a-struck out for Moore in the 9th.
E_Raleigh (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 8. 2B_Kirk (5), Hernández (21), Raleigh (4). HR_Hernández (20), off Gilbert; Grichuk (20), off Gilbert; Dickerson (1), off Ramirez; Semien (27), off Ramirez; Seager (26), off Cimber. RBIs_Hernández (81), Grichuk 2 (72), Kirk 2 (12), Dickerson (5), Semien (70), Seager 2 (74). SB_Moore (18), Espinal (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Bichette); Seattle 4 (Toro, Raleigh 2, Haniger). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_France.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 10-7
|5
|
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|95
|4.08
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.38
|Saucedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.50
|Cimber
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|1.93
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.55
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 5-4
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|88
|4.42
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Mills
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|8.71
|Ramirez
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|28
|5.11
WP_Matz(2). PB_Kirk (2).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:05. A_22,679 (47,929).
