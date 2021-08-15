Trending:
Toronto 8, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 1:57 am
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 8 12 7 0 11
Semien ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Bichette dh 5 0 0 0 0 5 .286
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .314
Hernández rf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .313
Dickerson lf 4 3 2 1 0 1 .303
Kirk c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .256
Grichuk cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .251
Valera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Espinal 3b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .298
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 2 4 8
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .268
Haniger rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .259
France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Seager 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .215
Toro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .344
Torrens dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .153
Moore lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .181
a-Fraley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .164
Toronto 032 010 011_8 12 0
Seattle 100 000 020_3 7 1

a-struck out for Moore in the 9th.

E_Raleigh (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 8. 2B_Kirk (5), Hernández (21), Raleigh (4). HR_Hernández (20), off Gilbert; Grichuk (20), off Gilbert; Dickerson (1), off Ramirez; Semien (27), off Ramirez; Seager (26), off Cimber. RBIs_Hernández (81), Grichuk 2 (72), Kirk 2 (12), Dickerson (5), Semien (70), Seager 2 (74). SB_Moore (18), Espinal (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Bichette); Seattle 4 (Toro, Raleigh 2, Haniger). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_France.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, W, 10-7 5 3 1 0 3 4 95 4.08
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.38
Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.50
Cimber 1 2 2 2 0 0 20 1.93
Romano 1 1 0 0 1 2 29 2.55
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, L, 5-4 4 8 5 5 0 3 88 4.42
Smith 1 1 1 0 0 2 15 0.00
Mills 2 1 0 0 0 3 31 8.71
Ramirez 2 2 2 2 0 3 28 5.11

WP_Matz(2). PB_Kirk (2).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:05. A_22,679 (47,929).

