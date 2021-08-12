Trending:
Torrens’ 9th-inning single sends Mariners over Rangers 2-1

CHRIS TALBOTT
August 12, 2021 1:51 am
2 min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a ninth-inning single to score the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday night.

It was the Mariners’ major league-leading 38th one-run game, 24 of them wins.

Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 1-all in the sixth inning.

The rookie then doubled off Dennis Santana (1-2) to begin the ninth, moved to third on Jake Fraley’s one-out single and scored on Torrens’ drive to the wall in right-center.

Drew Steckenrider (4-2) pitched the ninth for the win.

The Rangers have lost seven of eight after snapping a 14-game road losing streak Tuesday night against the Mariners.

Seattle starter Taylor Anderson gave up one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. But the Mariners couldn’t get anything going against Spencer Howard and Taylor Hearn, a pair of Texas starters who’ve been paired together for several weeks.

Howard struck out three while giving up two hits in three innings. Hearn lasted four innings as manager Chris Woodward prepares him to return to the rotation next week. He allowed just two hits and struck out three, but hurt himself with four walks.

Hearn walked J.P. Crawford to start the sixth, then after two popouts, gave up a single and a nine-pitch walk to Abraham Toro. A four-pitch walk to Kelenic tied the game.

Nathaniel Lowe doubled to lead off the second and scored on D.J. Peters sacrifice fly to put Texas up 1-0 in the second.

MARTINEZ STATUE

Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr. are together again after the Mariners unveiled a new statue of Martinez on Wednesday just a few yards away from the one commemorating Griffey outside T-Mobile Park. Martinez and Griffey are the Mariners’ only Hall of Fame members.

The bronze statue, like Griffey’s created by artist Lou Cella, captures Martinez mid-swing and recreates the designated hitter’s iconic double to win Game 5 of the 1995 AL Division Series over the Yankees, Seattle’s deepest run in the playoffs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: LHP John King (right shoulder inflammation) pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday night for Triple-A Round Rock in his first rehab outing. He gave up a single and issued a walk. He’ll travel with the team to Oklahoma City to make his next appearance later this week. King has been on the injured list since July 7.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 5.77) will close out the series on Thursday afternoon.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (3-5, 4.73) is 2-0 in his last five starts with a 2.48 ERA.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

