Torres breaks tie in 68th, Montreal beats 10-man Toronto 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joaquin Torres broke a tie in the 68th minute and Montreal beat 10-man Toronto FC 3-1 on Friday night.

Samuel Piette and Romell Quioto also scored for Montreal (7-7-7).

Ifunanyachi Achara scored for MLS-worst Toronto (3-12-6). The Reds played a man down after midfielder Noble Okello was given a red card for a high challenge caught Victor Wanyama in the thigh in the fifth minute.

